A man unhappy with haircut threatens a Florida barber, who responds with his own gun

A Florida barber had a return customer on Saturday but it turned out to be anything but welcome.

According to Florida Today, the customer, identified in Brevard County court records as Marlon Marc Mascoe, was unhappy over a haircut or some other previous transaction at the New York Hair Barber Shop on Florida Avenue in Melbourne.

According to Melbourne police, a masked Mascoe, 24, walked into the barbershop on Saturday afternoon and pointed a gun at several people who were inside the strip mall business. Police say New York Hair’s owner shot and hit Mascoe in the hip as several customers and employees at the barbershop disarmed Mascoe and held him until police arrived.

Mascoe, who lives in Palm Bay, was being treated at Holmes Regional Medical Center and faces charges of aggravated assault with a firearm.

It apparently wasn’t a refund, of sorts, Mascoe was after, investigators said. “It was actually related to a prior haircut transaction he was unhappy with, or an interaction inside the business,” Melbourne Police Lt. Ryan Schorer told local media, Click Orlando reported.

Mascoe has had run-ins with law enforcement recently, according to Brevard court records.

On April 26, Mascoe was charged with resisting arrest without violence and possession of marijuana, according to a Brevard County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

On April 7, Mascoe was charged in Brevard with driving with a suspended, canceled or revoked license, a second conviction.

Other barbershop incidents

This isn’t the first incident inside a Florida barbershop.

In August 2020, a man was killed in a shooting near Florida International University’s main in campus near Sweetwater after an argument started inside The Signature Barbershop on Southwest Eighth Street, Miami-Dade police said.

And nationally, on May 27, an Illinois barber allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old customer who reportedly refused to pay for his haircut, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.