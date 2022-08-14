Man uninjured after early morning shooting in Memphis, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating after a man was shot at while in his car.

Officers were traveling southbound on Highland Street and heard shots fired just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

Highland Strip shooting

When officers checked the area and in the rear lot of the 520 block of South Highland, a car was found that had been struck by gunfire, a release said.

According to police, the owner of the car told police he was inside the car when he was shot at but he was uninjured.

This is an ongoing investigation.

