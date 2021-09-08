Man uninjured in jail suicide attempt

Sep. 8—TRAVERSE CITY — A man sustained no injuries after he attempted to hang himself in his jail cell, officials said.

The Leelanau County man, lodged in Grand Traverse County's jail, twisted a blanket around his neck, said Traverse City police. Officials said the man was later transferred to Leelanau County's jail. Traverse City Police Department Lt. Erich Bohrer said video of the incident would be collected and saved as part of jail records.

While Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Department personnel manage the jail, it falls within TCPD's jurisdiction, meaning the partner agency tends to respond to and file reports on in-jail emergency calls, as previously reported.

Jail Administrator Capt. Chris Barsheff previously said mental health polices and treatment are a priority under his tenure. A mental health services contract to provide services to those incarcerated in the jail is currently open for bids through Sept. 24, information online shows.

A previous contract with Northern Lakes Community Mental Health was not renewed, as previously reported.