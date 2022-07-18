Man unsuccessfully attempts to rob jewelry store with brick in Wisconsin
The Menomonee Falls Police Department provided surveillance footage showing a man walk into the store before taking a brick out of his pocket.
A man and a woman were both shot in the leg. Now, police are searching for the woman the man was allegedly assaulting, with hopes that she has more information.
Atlanta police officials share tips and more in the height of car crimes and auto theft. Atlanta Interim Chief Of Police Darin Schierbaum says more than half auto thefts in the city come from individuals leaving their car running outside of businesses.
Rolls-Royce said it would start testing this year a prototype of its UltraFan engine, the world's largest turbofan, which has been designed to be up to 25% more efficient than its first generation Trent engines. The demonstrator has a fan diameter of 140 inches, the biggest size viable for the widebody aircraft sector, UltraFan chief engineer Andrew Geer told reporters at Rolls' headquarters in Derby, central England, ahead of the Farnborough International Airshow, which opens on Monday. That is likely to be years away, however, as UltraFan will be "put on ice" after the testing finishes, with no further investment until Boeing or Airbus launch a new aircraft programme, chief executive Warren East told the Financial Times last year.
This week on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” with inflation now hitting over 9%, we have a string of guests to talk about the state of the American economy as experts fear a recession is coming. Plus, more on the subpoena to the U.S. Secret Service sent by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol with member Rep. Adam Kinzinger.
One possible avenue to salvation is a national organization calling themselves "Braver Angels," whose mission is to bring together partisans.
Democratic politicians have made moves that suggest they're keeping their options open about running for president — just in case Biden decides not to run.
Under the NASA deal, cosmonaut Anna Kikina will be the first Russian to launch on SpaceX's Crew Dragon, Reuters reported.
Zeeland native will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday.
Four Ohio State star football players are receiving a combined $550,000 in a NIL deal funded by the Buckeyes' collective.
Martha Raddatz reports from Wyoming and speaks with residents about the Jan. 6 hearings and Rep. Liz Cheney on "This Week."
US-European carmaker Stellantis said on Monday it was ending production in China of its Jeep SUV after failing to acquire a majority stake in its joint venture with local firm GAC.
Nathan Howard/GettyThe Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson confirmed the worst fears of reproductive rights activists when six justices undid decades of legal precedent and wiped away the constitutional right to abortion.Just weeks later, abortion bans have taken effect in 11 states, with at least four more soon to follow. The bans will expand into other states, some of which will bar not just the procedure, but our ability even to talk about it.Human rights are interdependent, and the fa
Amos Hochstein said it's the fastest decline rate against a rise in oil prices during a war in Europe, where one of the parties is a large producer.
HBO Max on TwitterIt promises to be “the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood,” replete with sex, cocaine, and scantily-clad partiers in darkly-lit rooms.At a Saturday night concert, The Weeknd premiered the trailer for his new show, The Idol. Set to stream on HBO Max, the series follows the life of a pop star, played by Lily-Rose Depp, as she falls into a romantic relationship with a Los Angeles club owner and cult leader, played by the Weeknd himself.Masterminded by Euphoria director Sam L
Two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a vehicle hit them in Dorchester early Sunday morning.
Chandler Police say a man who lived in the same apartment complex as a woman broke into her home and sexually assaulted her. He was shot and killed by police.
A Randolph man is suing to stop the Aug. 2 primary, saying people shouldn't be allowed to take a different ballot than the one they voted in May.
(Bloomberg) -- The few commuters who braved the heat of London’s Underground transport system on Monday had to endure temperatures deemed too hot to safely transport cattle, showing the brutal conditions sweeping through Europe and impacting everything from transport to food and energy production.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Got Married in Las V
President Biden’s economic approval ratings have hit a record low for his presidency — and surpassed the lowest ratings of the previous two presidents, new polling shows. A CNBC All-America Economic survey put Biden’s economic approval rating at 30 percent, 5 points below a previous survey in April. That number is also 11 points below…