Man unwraps mystery gift on Christmas Eve — and wins big North Carolina lottery prize

One North Carolina man’s Christmas Eve this year will be one he’ll never forget — thanks to the large sum of money he went home with.

As part of Edisson Garcia Vargas’ Christmas Eve festivities, his family played a game where they passed around a bowl filled with wrapped gifts, according to a Dec. 28 North Carolina Education Lottery news release. Each person took a turn picking a present from the bowl.

When it was Vargas’ turn, the Raleigh resident chose a present and unwrapped it to find a scratch-off ticket.

After his girlfriend gave him a kiss for good luck, Vargas started scratching the ticket. And he realized he won a huge prize.

“Everybody was just in shock with their mouths open,” Vargas said in the release.

His $5 ticket from a Harris Teeter was worth $200,000, lottery officials said.

“I was so excited when I saw how much I won,” he said in the release. “The whole family was.”

Vargas left the North Carolina Education Lottery headquarters on Dec. 28 with $142,501 after taxes. He plans to use his prize money to invest, he told lottery officials.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

