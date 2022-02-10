Man upset over Canada's mask mandates threatens wrong Ottawa

Reuters Videos

The Ambassador Bridge, the busiest land crossing between the United States and Canada remained partially shut on Tuesday after Canadian truckers blocked lanes the night before to protest their government's public health measures. The traffic chaos comes as protesters – demanding an end to federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border truckers – paralyze downtown streets of Canada’s capital Ottawa… while upending residents’ daily lives, with reports of near-incessant honking and harassment. Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – who returned to a heated session of parliament, Tuesday, after isolating due to COVID – denounced the demonstrators’ tactics. “We will continue to be there to support not just the citizens of Ottawa, who are impacted by this protest but also folks across the country including hardworking truckers stuck at border crossings because of protests that are affecting and impacting and limiting their fellow citizens. So I call upon the Conservative party to be consistent and in here and out there call to an end of these protests." But interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen pushed the Prime Minister to end – not the protests – but the pandemic restrictions: BERGEN: "Conservatives believe that living with COVID means opening up and ending the mandates, and I believe there are some liberals who believe the same thing. So will the prime minister follow the science, end the lockdowns and let Canada once again be the true north strong and free?"TRUDEAU: "Mr. Speaker, I am extremely pleased to hear the conservatives finally talking about following science." (flash) "Unfortunately, we see conservatives continuing to both call an end to the protests from in here and support them out there. They need to be more responsible leaders to get through this and to play less politics."Outside parliament, protesters occupying the streets are rallying against Trudeau’s government. Since Sunday night, police have started slowly taking back control, seizing thousands of liters of fuel and removing a nearby oil tanker truck. Ottawa Deputy Police Chief Steve Bell told reporters on Tuesday that police have immobilized many of the heavy vehicles taking part in the blockade. He said about a quarter of the 418 protest trucks downtown have children in them, and police are concerned for their welfare in relation to cold, noise, carbon monoxide risks and access to sanitation.