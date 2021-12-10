Man urinates in Macon cop car, tells officer, ‘Get one of your inmates to clean it’

When Bibb County sheriff’s deputies answered a call about “a large fight in progress” outside a Macon boutique one evening, they arrived to find a Warner Robins man “in the face of several females,” an incident report said.

The boutique is in the 3700 block of Mercer University Drive and it had opened so that a group could shop “for a birthday party” they were attending, the report said.

When a member of the group was supposedly seen stealing merchandise, an argument ensued and the group left. The owner of the shop sent out a Facebook message asking anyone who knew the supposed troublemakers to help identify them. One person who’d been there, for reasons not immediately clear, posted video on Facebook saying she “did steal items from the store and in fact was trying them on as she made the video,” the write-up of the Oct. 5 episode noted.

Later, some members of the group returned to “show they did not steal anything” and another altercation arose, the report said.

Before the cops got there, a Warner Robins man was said to have beaten on the store’s door with a bottle. The man, 27, was arrested on an affray charge.

On the ride to jail, the man asked a sheriff’s deputy to “pull over so that he could urinate,” the deputy’s report said. “I informed him that we were less than one block from our destination and he would be allowed to use the bathroom upon arrival. I then began to smell the scent of urine coming from the rear of my vehicle. I asked the subject did he urinate in my car, (to) which he replied, ‘I told you I had to pee. You can get one of your inmates to clean it up.”

The man was additionally charged, the deputy’s report explained, with “interfering with government property due to him causing unsanitary conditions in my patrol vehicle.”

Dispatches: A woman who lives off Dames Ferry Road a few miles east of Forsyth told a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy that on the evening of Oct. 30 her children were riding a go-cart up and down the road. The woman, 38, said that she herself then got on and began riding. It was then, she said, that she was “confronted” by a neighbor, a woman in her mid-60s. The woman on the go-cart said the older woman, according to an incident report, “began yelling and threatened to beat her ass.” The deputy then went to the older woman’s house and she reportedly said that she had gone over to inform the woman on the go-cart that “the road was a public road and they didn’t need to be riding up and down the road.” She went on to say that it was the go-cart-riding woman who had threatened to beat her. The write-up said the deputy told “both parties to stay separated.” . . . In late November, in an unrelated yelling incident, a 32-year-old man on Springdale Road near High Falls was charged with disorderly conduct after he reportedly began hollering at people and shouting profanities at a sheriff’s deputy. The man was apparently irate because, as the deputy’s report noted, someone had his dog sent to the pound.