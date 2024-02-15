Man urinating outside Manhattan apartment building stabs stranger who objects

A man caught urinating in front of a Greenwich Village apartment building lashed out when a stranger objected, stabbing him in the stomach and puncturing his lung, police said Thursday.

“Why are you peeing on the building?” the 27-year-old victim asked while walking by the attacker on Downing St. near Varick St. about 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, cops said.

That sparked an argument that ended with the urinator stabbing the victim in the right side of his stomach.

Medics rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was expected to recover from a punctured lung.

The attacker ran off and is being sought.

Cops released a surveillance image of the suspect Thursday and are asking the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

He is described as slim with a medium complexion and was wearing a blue vest over a black hoodie, gray pants and brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.