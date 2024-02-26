Man used $50 lottery prize to buy another ticket. He then won a life-changing jackpot

An Ohio man would have been happy with a $100 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket, he told officials.

“When I saw the prize I think I about fainted!” he said.

The lucky man, identified only as Tim, “hollered out” when he scratched off a $1 million prize, according to a Feb. 24 release from the Ohio Lottery. He had the store clerk scan his ticket to confirm his winnings.

He had a string of luck with lottery tickets that day. Tim only had $30 but wanted to purchase a $50 50th Anniversary ticket.

He decided to buy a $20 ticket and scratched off a $50 prize. He used the winnings to buy the $50 ticket and won big.

He’s taking the cash prize of $500,000 rather than the $40,000 given to him over the next 25 years.

After taxes, he’s taking home $360,000 in cash.

The Wooster man said he wants to spend his winnings on a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Wooster is about 35 miles southwest of Akron.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

