Man who used bus to travel to Pittsburgh bank robberies pleads guilty in federal court

A former Pittsburgh resident who rode a Port Authority bus to travel to and from several bank robberies in the city last year pleaded guilty in federal court this week.

Calvin Leavy, 68, pleaded guilty to three counts of bank robbery charges, according to a report from the Department of Justice, and remains in custody pending sentencing in May.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man facing charges in connection with three Pittsburgh bank robberies

Leavy entered First National Bank at 3721 Forbes Avenue on Jan. 31, 2022, and told an employee to give him money, but he left the bank without receiving any, according to the report.

About 12 minutes later, he entered PNC Bank at 4600 Fifth Avenue, told an employee he had a gun and demanded money. He took $1,338, according to the report.

On Feb. 8, Levy took $1,238 from First National Bank at 307 4th Avenue after telling an employee he had a gun and demanding money.

Using surveillance footage, investigators found that Leavy used a Port Authority bus to travel to and from each of the bank robberies and used his bus card to pay for the fare.

