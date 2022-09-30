Man used dating app to meet with 12- and 14-year-old girls, North Carolina cops say

A man used a dating app to meet with 12- and 14-year-old girls in North Carolina, officials said.

Now, he faces multiple felony charges in Moore County, deputies wrote Thursday, Sept. 29 in a Facebook post. The sheriff’s office didn’t list attorney information for the man, identified as 20-year-old Ethan Garrett Fenerty.

Deputies said they became involved in the case after the Vass Police Department found a “suspicious” car on Sept. 23. The car was spotted at a park in Vass, a town near the golfing destination of Pinehurst and roughly 60 miles southwest of Raleigh.

Inside the car, officials reported finding Fenerty with the 12- and 14-year-olds.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office said Fenerty was using a dating app when he met the two girls online. He then “picked the minors up near their residence and transported them to Vass Park in his vehicle without the knowledge of their parents,” according to deputies.

The girls were brought home safely, and Fenerty was arrested. He faces charges of “felony soliciting a child by computer, felonious restraint, felony second degree kidnapping, and felony indecent liberties with a child,” officials said.

Fenerty was booked into the Moore County jail and given a $50,000 bond. He is from Willow Springs, about 15 miles south of Raleigh.

