Man used drill to steal gas from another’s car, Clovis police say. He was arrested

Clovis officers arrested a man early Friday who they say drilled a hole in a resident’s car to steal gasoline, according to police.

A resident on Temperance north of Barstow avenues walked outside his home about 7:40 a.m. to find a man stealing gas from the car in the driveway, according to spokesperson Ty Wood.

The man had backed his car up to the driveway, drilled a hole in the bottom of the resident’s gas tank and was stealing the fuel, police said. He was identified by police as Hector Gongora, 24, of Fresno.

He fled when he saw the resident, Wood said. “The suspect apologized as he was running away,” he said.

Police found the man a short time later near Barstow and Fowler avenues, Wood said. He had about 10 gallons of gas, police said.

Firefighters responded to the scene of the theft to clean gasoline that spilled on the ground, Wood said.

The man was arrested without incident, police said. He faces charges of vandalism for damage to the car, theft and was wanted on a warrant, police said.