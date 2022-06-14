Man who used Facebook to lure girls to his home wanted to make his wife 'happy'

Anthony Philpot said he was trying to make his wife happy when, according to prosecutors, he used his wife's Facebook account to entice at least two teenage girls to the couple's home, where he sexually assaulted them.

Philpot, 36, persuaded the girls to come to the Whitewater Township house by claiming they would be models "in a photoshoot for his wife's photography studio," prosecutors said in documents filed in advance of his sentencing.

Once in the house, prosecutors say Philpot provided the girls with alcohol and/or marijuana.

His plan, according to prosecutors, "was always to take advantage of (them) sexually" after their ability to resist was impaired.

Philpot, who pleaded guilty last month to gross sexual imposition involving a total of three girls, was sentenced Monday by Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Jennifer Branch to three years in prison. Prosecutors dropped rape and kidnapping charges as part of the plea.

A third victim was a relative. Prosecutors said Philpot sexually assaulted her while she was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana. The girl woke up on an undetermined date in either 2016 or 2017 with Philpot's hand inside her pants, court documents say.

Philpot's wife, 34-year-old Shana Philpot, faces complicity charges. Her final pretrial hearing is set for Aug. 23.

When Anthony Philpot was arrested in June 2021, he lived with Shana and his four children, according to his attorney, Justin McMullen. Philpot worked as a commercial truck driver.

He has accepted responsibility and shown "serious remorse," McMullen said.

Prosecutors, however, said that during a psychiatric evaluation completed before Monday's sentencing, Philpot "defiantly denie(d) his involvement in the conduct for which he was convicted."

The evaluation said Philpot tended to "externalize blame" and "has significant denial about his sex-offending behaviors."

It added that his judgment was "affected by his narcissistic and controlling personality issues."

