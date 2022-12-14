Man used fake funds to steal $69K Corvette from Memphis dealership, police say

A man was arrested after allegedly using a fake wire transfer to steal a Corvette from a local dealership.

On May 23, a store manager at Jim Keras Subaru filed a theft report with the Memphis Police Department.

According to an affidavit, a man named Robert Allen went to the dealership, at 2110 Covington Pike, three days earlier to purchase a 2018 Chevy Corvette.

Allen agreed to the purchase price and showed a screenshot of a wire transfer verification from Wells Fargo Bank for $69,811.77, records show.

Because it was a Saturday, dealership employees could not contact the bank to verify the wire transfer.

Allen drove away in the Corvette.

When employees later attempted to verify the wire transfer, they were told it was fake, the affidavit said.

A subpoena was issued to Wells Fargo, and they confirmed they had no record of Robert Allen or loan for Robert Allen.

The dealership lost over $62,000 for the cash value of the vehicle and taxes, records show.

Allen is charged with Forgery and Theft of Property.

