Man used fake ID to buy a Tesla. Fayetteville police caught him in the act trying again
A man was arrested after police said he tried to commit the same crime twice.
On Jan. 6, around 4 p.m., employees of the Tesla dealership on Georgia Highway 85 contacted Fayetteville officers with concerns about fraudulent activity.
Authorities said, a man later identified as Fouad Kemal, 24, of Silver Springs, MD, was at the dealership and was involved in a fraudulent purchase of a Tesla X on Dec. 12, 2023.
Fayetteville investigators learned that Kemal used the Tesla mobile app to buy the Model X in December using a fake driver’s license and fraudulent electronic payment.
Officials said he was in the process of completing another phony purchase of a Tesla S, using a different form of fake identification, when officers arrived at the dealership on Jan. 6.
Kemal was arrested and charged with identity fraud, forgery, theft by deception, and theft by taking a motor vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
