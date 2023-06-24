Man used fraud information to steal $3,000 of items from Gwinnett Home Depot, police say
Police are looking for a man who they said stole twice from a Gwinnett County Home Depot.
According to police, surveillance cameras caught him inside the store on Hamilton Creek Parkway twice last month.
On May 13, he loaded a shopping cart with over $1,300 of items, officers said.
They claim he did the same thing on May 27, this time loading his cart with $1,600 of items.
Both times, he left the store without paying.
Officers told Channel 2 Action News he gave fraudulent account information and left without paying for a total of nearly $3,000 of items.
The suspect is described as a black male with a skinny build, short dreadlocks, and a black mustache.
Anyone with any information contact police.
