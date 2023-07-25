Man used fraudulent check to purchase new Jeep, police say

Pittsburgh police detectives are looking for a man they say used a fake check to buy a 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

Video surveillance from inside the Greater Pittsburgh Police Federal Credit Union was clear as day, according to investigators. They said it showed 32-year-old Davon Casseus depositing a fraudulent check on June 20, 2023, and then withdrawing most of it seven days later. The amount of the forged check totaled $61,000.

According to the criminal complaint, Casseus used a computer-created check made out to himself with the 7-Eleven logo.

Investigators say Casseus is a former 7-Eleven store manager and was working at the Pittsburgh airport location. It’s unclear when he stopped working there, but police say he was able to evade any red flags at the federal credit union because staff knew he was an employee.

Vikram Singh owns the 7-Eleven franchise on West Prospect Avenue in Ingram.

“I’m surprised how he did, like $61,000? I’m very surprised how he did it,” Singh said.

Singh said he doesn’t know Casseus but knew the crime he’s accused of would catch up to him.

“This is a big company,” he said. “Eventually they are going to find him. Even though it’s a franchisee, even though it’s a corporate store manager, they’re definitely going to find him.”

The police complaint said Casseus and his wife withdrew a total of $30,000 in cash and got a $20,000 cashier’s check that he used toward a down payment to buy a brand new Jeep Grand Wagoneer from the Jim Shorkey Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Dealership in North Huntingdon. The jeep, which was listed for $123,820, was purchased on June 27.

Investigators are now looking for the couple and have issued a warrant for Casseus’ arrest.

Channel 11 News tried calling the suspect, but he didn’t pick up.

Singh, in the meantime, has a message for anyone looking to use fake checks.

“I will say, never ever do this, not only with 7-Eleven, not with any company,” he said.

Casseus is facing a handful of charges, including forgery, criminal conspiracy and theft.

