Man used illegal tow truck operation to steal multiple vehicles: Police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a months-long investigation, Portland police arrested a man on Friday who is accused of stealing multiple vehicles through an illegal tow truck operation used to sell cars for scrap metal, according to officials.

Joseph Beard, 53, is facing a total of 19 charges, including trafficking in stolen vehicles, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, theft, criminal mischief, forgery and identity theft. Beard was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

Police said that the operation was called “Operation MistleTow,”

Officials determined that a representative of Maters Auto Recycling sold approximately 80 vehicles to Rivergate Scrap Metal between late August and early November 2023. However, investigators say that five of the vehicles were reported stolen and that around 17 of the cars had false Vehicle Identification Numbers.

“The total paid out by Rivergate for the vehicles was about $29,000 in cash to persons claimed to be representing Maters. Beard is alleged to be the primary Maters’ representative to Rivergate and is personally connected to the five stolen vehicles,” Portland police said. “All of the transactions that were connected to the stolen cars were tendered by Joseph Beard with a DMV Possessory Lien Foreclosure form. This form is used exclusively when the claimed ownership of a vehicle is after an auction from a tow company who initially validly towed at the government’s request. The investigation revealed that none of the vehicles that Beard sold appeared to have been acquired at an auction or were initially towed at government request; that the submitted DMV paperwork was fraudulent; that Maters Auto Recycling is not a licensed tow company; and that Beard did not drive a licensed tow truck.”

Police say a break in the investigation came on Dec. 8, 2023, around 6:15 p.m. when Beard allegedly tried to use a tow truck to steal the car of a 79-year-old woman. Beard was confronted by the woman, who demanded that he return the car, according to authorities.

“The victim provided crucial information and the officer documented it in a police report,” police said.

