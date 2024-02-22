Man used Instagram to sell drugs to CCSD students, brag about sale, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County school police sting led to the arrest of a 20-year-old man accused of peddling drugs to students.

Edgardo Medina Rios allegedly used Instagram to not only target children, but also brag about his crimes.

The dangers of social media have concerned experts, including the easy access to drugs.

“Parents, administrators, everybody needs to be nosey about what their kids are doing on social media,” Roxanne Burke, a retired Las Vegas Metro Police Department captain, said.

Burke also serves as regional director of Law Enforcement Against Drugs and Violence, also called L.E.A.D. The national program is in several CCSD schools and warns kids about using narcotics.

“We need to get into how to live life. How to handle stress, how to problem solve, how to make good decisions, and what do when they’re approached with that, because they all will be approached with that difficult decision,” Burke said.

According to CCSDPD, Medina Rios was arrested last November in a drug sting after being caught dealing on a campus.

CCSDPD indicated Medina Rios sold to kids at several high schools, including Advanced Technologies Academy and Western High School.

Burke says kids need to learn proper coping skills.

“I think it’s going back into those coping mechanisms and life skills and interpersonal strategies that they need to learn,” Burke said.

In court documents filed on Feb. 8, detectives say Medina Rios filmed “himself selling a package labeled THC, to at the time an unknown juvenile, while in possession of what appears to be a handgun with an extended magazine in the cup holder of his vehicle.”

CCSDPD executed a search warrant at Medina Rios’ Las Vegas home and seized five pistols, a ghost gun, a shotgun and a rifle.

A detective wrote in the arrest report that Medina Rios “asked why he was under arrest, to which I explained selling narcotics to juveniles and loitering at or near a school while in possession of a weapon. His demeanor changed, he seemed shocked.”

Clark County school detectives impounded his 2023 Tesla, $100,000 worth of drugs, and $40,000 in cash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.