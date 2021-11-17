A man used the Internet to lure, then traffic, minors for sex, Meriden police say. Now he’s under arrest

A Cromwell man is in custody on $1 million bail after his arrest by Meriden police, who say he trafficked minors who then were sexually abused.

Anthony Lazzari, 46, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging him with four counts of criminal attempt to commit commercial sex abuse of a minor, a Class B felony, and three counts of criminal attempt to commit trafficking of persons, a Class D felony, police say.

He also was charged with enticing a minor in an obscene performance and two counts of promoting prostitution, they say.

During an investigation that spanned more than a year, police say they learned Lazzari was using social media to entice minors. He then used the website of a dating and escort service to promote their sexual abuse, police say.

A warrant for Lazzari’s arrest was issued by Superior Court in New Haven Tuesday. After what police describe as “continuous surveillance” by the department’s Special Crimes and Crime Suppression units, Lazzari was seen headed west on East Main Street in Meriden later in the day and taken into custody, police say.

