Man used ‘lifelike’ baby doll in stroller as he stole from Walmart, Tennessee cops say

A man is accused of using a baby doll and stroller to hide stolen merchandise from a Tennessee Walmart, cops said.

Madisonville police responded to an area Walmart after reports of a shoplifter running out of the store pushing a baby stroller, according to a May 2 Facebook post.

The officers tracked down a man with a stroller in a nearby parking lot, police said.

When the officers took a look inside the man’s stroller, they didn’t see a baby looking back at them – they saw a doll.

Police said the man had the “lifelike baby doll” dressed up as a real baby, and he made a baby bottle for the doll to hold “as a disguise.” He used the stroller to smuggle stolen merchandise out of the store, police said.

Officers found more than $1,000 worth of stolen items, police said.

The man, who lives in Florida, had been caught stealing from four other Walmart stores in his home state, police said.

He was charged with burglary, theft of property and possession of drug paraphernalia and was taken into custody.

Madisonville is about 180 miles east of Nashville.

Dozens of koi fish worth $4,000 vanish from a California park, officials say

Woman can’t stop stroller rolling into traffic — so man rushes in, California video shows

Attorney stole over $800,000 from 86-year-old client with dementia in Ohio, feds say

Nonprofit manager stole $766K because she was ‘addicted’ to theft, Florida cops say