Man used Newport News hotels to distribute fentanyl throughout Hampton Roads. Now he’ll serve 18 years.

A North Carolina man was sentenced to 18 years in prison Wednesday for possessing a firearm while distributing narcotics throughout Hampton Roads from multiple hotels in Newport News.

Documents filed in U.S. District Court in Newport News say Marcus Dewayne Smith, 39, of Ahoskie, distributed narcotics mixed with fentanyl, heroin and tramadol while in possession of two loaded semi-automatic handguns.

Newport News police learned of one of Smith’s hotel rooms in July 2020 and found 82 prepackaged glassine packets containing the narcotic mixture, two firearms, cocaine, tools and packaging materials for drug distribution along with $8,000 in cash.

Smith is prohibited from possessing firearms because of a prior felony conviction and “lengthy and violent criminal history over the past two decades” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said in a news release Thursday.

