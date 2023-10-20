Man used one bare hand to grab 2 large venomous snakes at once, Australia video shows

Two large and extremely dangerous snakes were caught in an unlikely way when a gutsy Australian snake wrangler grabbed both at once, using just two fingers.

Stuart McKenzie managed the feat by catching the eastern brown snakes off guard. It was even more impressive considering the species is known for having “the second most toxic venom in the world,” experts say.

“They’re fighting at the moment ... so I’m going to have to try and grab them here at once,” McKenzie is heard saying in the video. “They’re preoccupied on each other.”

Video of the catch, shared by Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7, shows McKenzie eased to within a few feet of the snakes in high grass, then grabbed their intertwined tails with his bare hand.

McKenzie’s grip left two very angry mouths dangling not far from his shins, and he is seen trying to hold them as far from his body as possible.

“I’m not going to muck around,” he says, dropping the snakes into a cloth bag. “Look at the size of them ... They’re not happy.”

The fight took place in a family’s yard in the Glass House Mountains area of Queensland, and McKenzie noted the snakes had to be removed for the safety of children.

Eastern brown snakes, averaging about 5 feet in length, are known to put “on a fierce display” and bite without hesitation, according to the Australian Museum.

“The venom of an eastern brown snake contains a cocktail of poisons. The most powerful ingredient is a neurotoxin, which paralyses the nerves of the heart, lungs and diaphragm, suffocating the victim. It also contains a powerful procoagulant,” the museum says.

The video of McKenzie’s unusual catch had been viewed more than 110,000 times as of Oct. 20 and gotten more than 4,000 reactions and comments. Some likened it to a horror movie.

“I can watch some of it, but I get scared and have to scroll up ... like a kid watching a scary movie. I’m petrified of snakes,” Lyn Lear posted on the company’s Facebook page.

“My heart rate went soaring, along with breathing heavily with anticipation of you catching them. ... They are huge,” Rose Jas wrote.

“I almost passed out holding my breath,” Ashley Jade said.

