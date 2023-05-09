Man used rigged clock to secretly film women in fitting room, California officials say

A 31-year-old man faces charges that he secretly filmed women inside a San Francisco dry cleaning shop’s fitting room using a clock, California officials reported.

Six women came forward after becoming suspicious when the employee kept adjusting a dressing room clock, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office said in a Tuesday, May 9, news release.

The man also insisted they undress for alterations or fittings, raising their suspicions, the office said. He faces six counts of misdemeanor invasion of privacy.

“I would like to thank all of the women who came forward and shared their stories with investigators,” District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in the release.

Police arrested the employee March 25 after a search of his home and the Divisadero Street business, the release said. He faces up to three years in jail if convicted.

