Man used Snapchat to sexually abuse 11-year-old and coerce her into his home, feds say

A man is accused of traveling with an 11-year-old from New Jersey to his home in Bear, Delaware, to sexually abuse the victim he met and coerced online.

Using Roblox, TikTok, Snapchat and Discord, 27-year-old Darius Matylewich persuaded the 11-year-old to send sexually explicit content that he recorded and saved to a “hidden” Apple Photos folder, officials say.

Matylewich was reportedly arrested on Sept. 10, 2023, after New Jersey police received a missing persons report of the 11-year-old from Passaic County, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware wrote in a Jan. 9 news release. New Jersey police determined Matylewich took the child from the state to his home in Delaware and attempted to engage in sexual acts, according to the release.

Matylewich was indicted on Dec. 14 and charged with coercion and enticement of a minor and production of child pornography, according to the indictment. If convicted, he would serve 15 years to life in prison.

Attorneys for Matylewich denied McClatchy News’ request for comment.

Prior to his federal indictment, Matylewich was charged with first-degree kidnapping and third-degree child endangerment in Passaic County upon his arrest, NBC4 reported in October.

The National Children’s Advocacy Center advises that children and teens never meet in person with someone they met on the internet. If a person online asks to meet in person, children and teens should tell a parent or guardian immediately.

Passaic County is about 170 miles northeast of Bear.