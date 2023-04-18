Man who used stolen RV to transport, sell drugs sentenced to 10 years

A man with 11 previous convictions for crimes such as theft, identity fraud, and drug and gun possession was sentenced to more than ten years in prison on Monday for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to case records, Anthony Morales and others plotted to use a stolen RV to transport and sell methamphetamine and other drugs.

In May 2021, Morales, 45, was arrested in the stolen RV while at Grayland Beach State Park in Washington. A search of the RV turned up more than a kilo of methamphetamine, counterfeit M30 pills containing fentanyl, five guns, high-capacity magazines, assorted ammunition, and $24,000 in cash, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Nick Brown’s office.

He also had various documents related to identity theft, including driver’s licenses, Social Security cards in other names, a passport, a credit card magnetic stripe reader-writer, and checkbooks and credit cards in other names, case records said.

Morales, who is from Los Angeles, pleaded guilty in Nov. 2022.

He has previously been sentenced to prison terms ranging from two years to 32 months.

For his latest conviction, prosecutors recommended an 11-year prison term. He was sentenced to 126 months.