Man used stun gun on 9-month-old and stole grandparents’ identities, AL cops say

When deputies went to arrest a man accused of stealing his grandparents’ identities, a 9-month-old in the vehicle was stricken with stun gun burns, Alabama authorities said.

Alec Dvorak, 28, now faces a litany of charges related to abuse against his grandparents and his girlfriend’s baby, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Jan. 18 news release.

What started as an investigation into financial crimes against Dvorak’s family members revealed the man also used a stun gun to “threaten and assault” the 9-month-old, deputies said.

During the first part of the investigation, authorities said they learned Dvorak used his grandparents’ information to open credit cards and accounts to steal thousands of dollars from them.

Investigators also said the man verbally abused his grandparents, and they obtained warrants for his arrest charging him with financial exploitation of the elderly and elderly abuse/neglect.

When they went to arrest him Jan. 9, deputies said they found the 9-month-old in the vehicle along with methamphetamine. Family members took in the child and noticed “strange marks” on the baby’s body, authorities said.

The marks appeared to be the kind of electronic burns that come from a stun gun, a doctor and investigators determined.

But deputies said they couldn’t find the stun gun when they searched Dvorak’s home. They found it Jan. 11 and said they learned Dvorak’s girlfriend took it from the home and tossed it on the side of a road.

Dvorak is also charged with three counts of willful torture/abuse of a child, chemical endangerment of a child, two count of identity theft, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance, Baldwin County jail records show.

Baldwin County is in southwestern Alabama, about 24 miles east of Mobile.

