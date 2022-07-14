Man uses baseball bat to stop attacker stabbing his wife, sister-in-law, Texas cops say

A man is charged with assaulting a family member after a knife attack that injured two women, Texas authorities said.

The Houston Police Department responded to an assault call just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, the agency said in a news release. The incident took place in southwest Houston.

Police said the suspect, a 32-year-old man, showed up at the apartment where his child’s mother lives and asked to see his infant son. The woman, 36, asked him to leave and tried to not let him in, but he refused and forced his way inside, the news release said.

According to officers, the man “claimed he had a gift for his son,” but he “pulled out a knife” and began stabbing the woman.

Officers on the scene told KHOU11 that the woman had several “defense wounds” on her hands, face, back and neck.

The woman’s sister was also in the apartment and tried to intervene, WOIA reported citing police, but the man stabbed her too.

As this was taking place, the woman’s brother-in-law and the sister’s husband arrived at the apartment, officers said. The brother-in-law told police he saw the man choking his sister-in-law.

The brother-in-law intervened and struck the man “in the head with a baseball bat,” officers told KHOU11.

“He was coming from work and got here just in time to assist, probably saved his sister in law,” the officer told KHOU 11.

Officers said they detained the suspect and took him to a hospital. The man was later charged with aggravated assault on a family member, according to the Houston Police Department.

The woman was taken to the hospital and later released, officials said. The sister was treated on the scene, WOIA reported.

According to WOIA, the infant was in the apartment when the incident took place but remained unharmed.

