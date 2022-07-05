Man uses construction excavator to break into business, police say

The Memphis Police department is searching for a man who burglarized a business using an excavator.

Police said it happened at Dynospeed Racing on 5250 Pleasant View on June 25, around 5:00 a.m.

When MPD arrived they saw a construction excavator that had been used to tear down a side wall of the business to enter.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: