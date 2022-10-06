Man uses counterfeit check, steals over $7K from bank, Memphis Police say

A man is wanted for using a counterfeit check to get money at a bank.

On Aug. 24 at approximately 1:45 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a scene off Poplar Avenue, on Valleybrook Drive.

Officers were told that a man had a $7,200 counterfeit check and was able to receive the money at a local bank.

The suspect is not the account holder, and drives a silver Lexus with Mississippi tags, police said.

Police also said that the man is responsible for the theft of property of $2500 to $10000 and forgery of $2500 to $10000.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org,

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:







