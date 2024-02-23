Man uses hidden cameras disguised as clocks to record dogsitter, other women, cops say

An Indiana man is accused of using hidden cameras disguised as alarm clocks to record women in his home without their consent, police said.

Kristan Peter Reibel of Fishers, Indiana, faces two counts of voyeurism after police say he used hidden cameras to record his dogsitter and possibly more women without their knowledge, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The felony charges were filed in Hamilton County Superior Court Feb. 20, court records show.

McClatchy News reached out to Reibel’s attorneys for comment Feb. 23 but did not receive an immediate response.

In June 2022, Reibel’s asked a friend of his late son’s to watch his dog while he traveled to Los Angeles, the affidavit said.

While in Reibel’s home, the woman and her friend discovered hidden cameras in the living room and bedroom where the man had instructed them to sleep, two of which were disguised to look like digital alarm clocks, according to the affidavit.

The victim asked Reibel why she wasn’t informed about the cameras and was told his son, who died in a car accident in Feb. 2022, was the only one with access to them, police said.

After guessing his password, the dogsitter accessed Reibel’s iPad that he left at home and discovered video files of her nude downloaded from the cameras, police said.

Investigators said the position of the bedroom cameras allowed them to capture the woman on the bed as well as in the bathroom, according to the affidavit.

While Fishers police officers executed a search warrant of Reibel’s home on July 5, 2022, he told authorities he kept the cameras for security purposes, the affidavit said.

In that same search, officers located boxes with cameras, cell phones, and iPads, records show.

Police said they found “multiple files over a half an hour long which were saved with different female’s first names,” depicting recordings from his bedroom on Reibel’s phone, the affidavit said.

During an investigation, a woman who identified herself as Reibel’s “life coach” told police that he admitted to recording “16 women who he had sexual relations with, along with 5 individuals who had watched his dogs,” the affidavit said.

It is unclear from court records why the charges were only recently filed.

Reibels bond was set at $15,000, court records show.

