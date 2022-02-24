Man uses improvised flame thrower for robbery, sets store counter on fire, NC cops say

A would-be robber took a fiery approach this week when he combined seemingly innocent store products to make an improvised flame thrower, according to the Lenior Police Department in North Carolina.

Logan Ryan Jones failed to get the cash he sought, but he did manage to set the store’s counter on fire, the department said in a news release.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at the Ross and Company convenience store on Harper Avenue, police said. Lenoir is about 75 miles northwest of downtown Charlotte.

“While inside the store, the suspect approached the cash register with a cigarette lighter and a can of spray de-icer,” police said in the release.

A man made an improvised flame thrower from convenience store products for attempted robbery of this store in Lenoir, North Carolina, police say. He started a fire but got no money, cops say

“The suspect then handed the cashier a note demanding money. When the cashier refused to give the suspect any money, he sprayed the de-icer and ignited it with the cigarette lighter,” police said. “This caused a small fire to start near the cash register.”

Spray de-icer products typically contain highly flammable ingredients such as a butane-propane blend, ethanol and isopropanol, according to Allcarleasing.com.

The fire “was quickly extinguished” and no one was hurt, but the resulting turmoil gave Jones, 29, an opportunity to flee, police said. He was seen getting into a red Ford Focus and driving away, officials said.

The vehicle was found “a short time later” by Caldwell County sheriff’s deputies outside another convenience store. The deputies then tracked Jones to his home on Watson Place, which is less than a mile from where the car was found, officials said.

“Jones was arrested and subsequently charged with one felony count of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and one felony count of burning certain buildings,” police said.

“Jones already had an outstanding warrant for one felony count of accessory before the fact to a felony.”

Bond was set at $250,000, officials said.

