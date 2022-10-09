Man uses mouse trap to steal checks from drop box in Whitehaven, MPD says

A man is wanted after using a mouse trap to steal checks from an apartment complex dropbox in Whitehaven, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said It happened at Hillcrest apartment around 10:00 p.m. on Sept. 30.

The man peeped through the latch to see if anything was inside. He then went back to his car grabbed a mouse trap, and stuck it inside the slot, according to MPD.

The man’s trap was able to steal two checks from the drop box, police said.

MPD said he then walked back to a silver sedan, possibly an Infiniti.

No arrest has been made. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

