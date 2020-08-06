Man uses pocket knife to stab a woman at a Miami-Dade ALF: Cops.

A man is facing an attempted murder charge after police say he used a pocket knife to stab a fellow resident at a Southwest Miami-Dade assisted living facility.

Giovanni Morron, 40, was being held Thursday at Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $50,000 bond.

According to police, both Morron and the victim are residents of the facility at 20702 SW 122nd Ave.

“The defendant approached the victim as she was sleeping and stabbed her four times with a knife,” an officer wrote in Morron’s arrest report.

Morron took off on foot, but later told someone he had stabbed a woman, the report said. The unidentified person called 911 and Morron was taken into custody at 12332 Quail Roost Dr., according to the report. A pocket knife was found in Morron’s front right pocket, police said.

Meanwhile, the victim, who had puncture wounds to the front of her neck, back of her neck, left forearm and left ring finger, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police say the victim, who reportedly suffers bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, “was not capable of providing a statement.” The incident, however, was captured on the facility’s security camera system, police said.