Man uses prosthetic face to pose as elderly gambler and pull off $100,000 casino heist, FBI says

John Christoper Colletti in footage at the MGM Grand casino in Las Vegas, Nevada: (Federal Bureau of Investigation)

A man used a prosthetic face mask to pose as an elderly gambler, in order to steal nearly $100,00 (£78,332) from the MGM Grand, agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said.

In 2019, John Christopher Colletti stole up to 10 people’s identities and created fake driving licenses, according to FBI special agent Julian MacBeth.

Between April and May that year, the agent alleges Mr Colletti then defrauded his victims to a total of $98,840 (£77,412) by getting cash advances from kiosks in the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, and pocketing the money.

The 35-year-old is accused of wearing disguises to avoid being detected by the casino staff, including wearing hats, surgical gloves and full face prosthetics, according to The Daily Mail.

“The driver’s licenses also had sticky notes stuck to the back of the cards containing the victims’ social security number and telephone number, which were needed to complete the (casino) transactions,” Mr MacBeth wrote in an affidavit that was unsealed in federal court on Thursday.

Footage from the casino’s surveillance cameras allegedly showed Mr Colletti making withdrawals totalling up to $30,000 (£23,501) at a time from kiosks in the location, while dressed like an elderly man.

The footage showed him wearing a straw hat and glasses while using a mobility scooter to help him get around the casino, the special agent wrote.

Authorities were unable to identify him at the time, but on 12 March 2020, Mr Colletti was arrested at the Prairie Band Casino and Resort in Mayetta, Kansas, accused of attempting to steal $20,000 (£15,667) from an advance kiosk, according to The Detroit News.

Security staff, who were aware of Mr Colletti’s alleged fraud at the MGM Grand, became suspicious when they saw him withdraw $20,000 from an advance kiosk, while dressed like an elderly gambler.

Staff confronted him about the withdrawal and “Colletti immediately went to the restroom, where he removed his disguise,” the agent wrote. “Colletti then exited the casino with a noticeable bulge down the front of his pants, believed to be the prosthetic face mask.”

The security team then reportedly found his disguise, along with $11,000 (£8,692) in cash and two driving licences for people in Michigan both wearing the prosthetic face mask.

The authorities then arrested Mr Colletti and found two more driving licenses, $16,000 (£12,534) in cash, alongside the prosthetic face mask by a lamppost near to the casino.

Mr Colletti is being held without bond in Kansas until he can be brought to authorities in Michigan.

