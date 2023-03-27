Man uses shotgun to kill girlfriend, Oklahoma cops say. Her body was found days later

A woman is believed to have been dead for days when officers found her body in her boyfriend’s home, Oklahoma police say.

Officers in Oklahoma City went to the home Saturday, March 25, after a witness saw “a possible deceased person” at the residence. Jake Harris, the 31-year-old resident, refused to exit the home when officers tried to talk to him, according to Oklahoma City police.

Harris was armed with a weapon when he barricaded himself inside the home for hours, KFOR reported. He was eventually taken into custody, police said.

“We kept (him) on the phone until he agreed he wasn’t coming out. He fired several shots off in the house, and he refused to come out so they breached the door and ... he surrendered himself,” Oklahoma City Police Capt. Ivan Esau told KOKH.

The victim, 40-year-old Amanda Miller, was found inside the home dead “from an apparent gunshot wound,” according to police. Miller was Harris’ girlfriend.

“The two had a disagreement when Ms. Miller was shot by Harris with a shotgun,” police said. “It is believed the shooting took place several days prior.”

Harris was charged with first-degree murder and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oklahoma City police at 405-297-1200.

