Man uses social media to identify people who attacked him during concert

A man is thanking people on social media for helping identify the men who he said brutally attacked him inside during a concert.

Matt Garland says he was attacked by a group of men on the lawn at the Snoop Dog and Wiz Khalifa concert at the Pavillion at Star Lake.

Garland said he left in an ambulance, beaten unconscious. His tooth had come through his cheek. He said the attack was completely unprovoked after the man standing behind him asked him to sit down.

“We went into the lawn we got our seats and the gentleman behind me asked me to sit down, I said ‘Look around everyone here is standing including you,’” Garland said.

Garland said his teenage son and his son’s girlfriend has just walked to the other side, luckily missing what happened next.

“Next thing you know he taps me on the shoulder, I turn around and he punched me in the face,” Garland said. “Before I knew it there were 4-5 of them I was getting hit from all angles, security was nowhere to be found. Basically, people in the ground, good Samaritans, they finally got me out of there. The last guy who came up stomped me in the face and head and that’s when I became unconscious.”

Matt took to social media hoping someone could identify the men who he says ran away. The post had more than 300 shares, plus hundreds of comments and private messages all with the same names.

“Strangers saw it thought it was wrong and reached out, I got the names and I was able to go to the police,” Garland said.

Matt took the names and photos to Hanover Township Police. He is hopeful assault charges are coming and thankful for an outpouring of support.

“I do hope that justice finds them. Karma too,” Garland said. “And I want to thank everyone on Facebook.

Hanover Township Police said the attack was not reported the night of so now they are using the information provided, in part, by everyone on social media they have begun.

