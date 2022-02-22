Man uses unusual ‘deadly weapon’ in attack at North Carolina business, police say

A stabbing attack at a business left one man with deep lacerations on his neck and face, bleeding from his nose, and another man charged with assault with a deadly weapon, North Carolina police said.

The deadly weapon police say was used in the attack? A pen.

The attack happened the morning of Feb. 18 at a business off of Tunnel Road, the Asheville Police Department said in a statement on Facebook.

By the time officers arrived at the scene, the man accused of stabbing the other with the pen had fled the business, police said.

Emergency responders helped treat the victim’s wounds, according to police.

Asheville police issued an arrest warrant for the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Jared A. Elliott, who was later found and taken into custody by Buncombe County deputies, police said.

Elliott was transferred to the Buncombe County Detention Center for booking, police said. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury, and his bond is set at $20,000, according to Asheville Police Department.

Asheville is about 130 miles northwest of Charlotte.

