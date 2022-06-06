A man using a wheelchair was killed in Broward when an SUV slammed into him, cops say

Fort Lauderdale police detectives are searching for a driver who slammed into a man using a wheelchair and then took off, the department said Monday.

The hit-and-run crash happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South Federal Highway.

Police identified the man who was struck as Robert Brisebois, a transient resident of Fort Lauderdale. The 58-year-old died in the street.

Brisebois was in the northbound lanes of South Federal Highway when he was hit by a white vehicle, believed to be a 2022 Hyundai Tucson.

The SUV likely has front end damage, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Russell Brown at 954-828-5754 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).