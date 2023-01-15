Man in van acting suspiciously arrested by Abilene police on other charges

Responding to several Facebook posts the day before about a man who allegedly was trying to "flag down women around schools in south Abilene," police found and arrested the man on other charges Saturday afternoon.

At about 5 p.m. police located a gray, late model Ford Explorer in the 4800-block of Maple Street. The driver was stopped for a traffic violation. Police discovered that Cristenal Caldaruaru, 41, had no driver's license, failed to maintain financial responsibility and had obscured vehicle plates.

He posted bond.

No other charges have been brought against Caldaruara.

"There are currently no alleged criminal violations, only suspicious activity," the Abilene Police Department posted Friday.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Man in van acting suspiciously arrested by police on other charges