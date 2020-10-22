Teen with van full of guns had checklist to 'execute' Joe Biden, authorities say

A teenager who was arrested in North Carolina on child pornography charges this year had a van full of guns and drove within 4 miles of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's home with a checklist to "execute" him, authorities alleged.

The allegations against Alexander Treisman, 19, were documented in a detention order filed this month in U.S. District Court in Durham, North Carolina.

Treisman's white van was reported abandoned in the parking lot of a bank in Kannapolis, northeast of Charlotte, on May 28. Inside, responding officers found four rifles, including an AR-style Sig Sauer, a 9 mm handgun and $500,000 in cash that was believed to be his inheritance, the order states.

Two more handguns were later found hidden in Treisman's Honda, according to the documents.

Inside his van, police also found drawings of swastikas and planes crashing into buildings, as well as books about survival, bomb-making and Islam, the documents say.

Treisman had three identification cards — from California, Washington state and Florida — and thousands of images and videos showing child pornography on his phone and laptop, according to the documents.

In a statement, Kannapolis police said Treisman's address was listed in Seattle.

The federal court documents alleged that from March to May, Treisman posted a meme with the question, "should I kill Joe Biden?" and searched for Biden's home address. According to the court documents, he bought an AR-15 rifle in New Hampshire and then drove to a Wendy's within 4 miles of Biden's home.

The documents say Treisman had a checklist that ended with a note to "execute" Biden.

Investigators also found a document called "A Guide to Mass Shooting" on Treisman's hard drive, the documents say. A video on his cellphone showed him near the Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas — the site of the worst mass shooting in modern American history — saying: "That's the one, that's where they did it ... nice," according to the documents.

It wasn't clear whether Treisman will face any charges related to the guns or the apparent threats. Neither his attorney nor federal prosecutors responded to requests for comment Thursday.

Treisman pleaded not guilty to the child pornography charges at his arraignment Oct. 2. He is being held without bail, according to the detention order.