Man who vandalized Satanic display at Iowa Capitol says he 'felt convicted' to remove it

Michael Cassidy, the former congressional candidate from Mississippi charged with vandalizing the Satanic Temple of Iowa's display in the state Capitol, said he traveled to Iowa to see the controversial display and “felt convicted” to vandalize it.

“I went to the Capitol to see the idol,” Cassidy, of Lauderdale, Mississippi, told the Des Moines Register on Tuesday. “When I saw it, I was confronted with how evil it was and felt convicted that I should remove it.”

Cassidy said he did not have a specific plan to vandalize the display, which the Satanic Temple closed after a ceremony Saturday.

Cassidy, 35, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief on Dec. 14, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety. A conviction could carry a sentence of one year in prison and a $2,560 fine.

Cassidy first heard of the display, which included a statue depicting the pagan idol Baphomet, on social media before he went to the Capitol, he said.

“I pulled the head off the statue,” Cassidy said. “The display seemed to be made of cheap material. I pulled it apart and put it in a garbage bag. Then I went to security and told them what I did.”

Cassidy said that he vandalized the Baphomet statue because of the lack of action against the display, he said.

“I grew up in a country that was founded on Christian principles and in America that generally promoted good ethics and public displays of virtue,” Cassidy said. “The evil display and the lack of action surprised and offended me as a Christian.”

Cassidy stated that people need to “stand up for what is right.”

“Satan is evil and glorifying evil is not an American value,” Cassidy said.

The Sentinel, a conservative website, said it launched a crowdfunding campaign for Cassidy's legal fund and quickly raised its target of $20,000. Donors included conservative campaign group Turning Point USA, which gave $10,000. Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis said on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, that he also would contribute.

The campaign has raised more than $75,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

Although Cassidy vandalized the display, he said he would be open to having a sit-down conversation with members of the Satanic Temple of Iowa.

“Of course I would,” he said. “They need Jesus just as much as the next person.”

The Satanic Temple of Iowa did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Satanic Temple of Iowa display was 'evil,' says man who vandalized it