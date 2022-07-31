Man vandalized and set Dale home on fire after dispute with girlfriend, deputies say

A Dale man faces arson charges after sheriff’s deputies say he damaged a home last week following a domestic dispute with his girlfriend.

Pendral Coakley, 47, was charged with second-degree arson by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, jail records show.

Around 2:55 p.m. Thursday, July 28, deputies responded to a call about a home on Witsell Road that had been damaged, sheriff’s spokesperson Maj. Angela Viens said. Coakley reported that someone had damaged the home and it was “very hot” inside, Viens said. When deputies arrived, they found various locations inside the home had been burned intentionally.

Deputies learned that the couple had been involved in a domestic dispute the previous night and, as a result, Coakley set the fires, Viens said. Coakley later admitted to damaging the home but did not take responsibility for the fire. While the home had some damage, the fire was not a “complete burn,” Viens said.

No other charges are expected, she said.

Coakley remained in custody at the detention center Sunday afternoon.