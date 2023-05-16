Man vandalizes youth entrepreneurship program building in southwest Atlanta, owners vow to rebuild

The owners of Glaciers Italian Ice in Southwest Atlanta said someone smashed their doors and drew racist images on the outside.

Surveillance video inside the store shows the exact moment someone threw an object into the door of Glaciers Italian Ice ATL in Southwest Atlanta over the weekend. Ten seconds later, they did it again.

They were closed for business on Monday as they tried to raise money for repairs.

The man, who Atlanta police arrested and identified as Abreu Williams, threw the object at the window two more times.

“They broke the front window. There was no prior altercation. They just did it and walked off,” said Jalani Traxler with Glaciers Italian Ice ATL.

Traxler said it’s disturbing because this situation is not only affecting the business but the kids, they help.

“To give children specifically, black teenage boys jobs between the ages of 14-17,” said Traxler.

Traxler said Glaciers Italian Ice supports a youth entrepreneurship program.

“Black youth especially on the side of the street selling water or getting out of juvenile lockup, or just having a hard time at home need an outlet. They need a space,” he said.

Traxler said the man not only broke into their space but also vandalized it.

“The emblem being there, the Swastika being there does create a dark contrast,” said Traxler.

APD said Williams was charged with Disorderly Conduct.

They said Williams was having a mental crisis at the time.

“We don’t want anyone to go to jail or be faced with any prosecutions. We want them to be helped, but we’re thinking about the safety of our children,” said Traxler.

As of right now, the business is closed while they try to repair the damages.

The door will cost them about $9,000. If you want to help, they have set up a GoFundMe.

