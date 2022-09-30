Man vanished in 2020. His remains found near Virginia highway just identified, cops say

A 36-year-old man who vanished more than two years ago is now confirmed to be dead after his remains were positively identified, local media outlets reported.

Earlier this month, Chesterfield County Police investigated remains in the woods next to Virginia’s Route 1, according to a news release.

Several weeks later, the county’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the remains belong to Cody Graham, WWBT and WRIC reported.

Graham was last seen on April 26, 2020, when he left a relative’s home where he was staying, Richmond Times Dispatch reported. He was wearing shorts and a T-shirt and was reported missing the following day, the outlet said.

After being found, the remains were transported to the office of the chief medical examiner for inspection, and an investigation is ongoing, police said in the release

Anyone with information regarding Graham’s death is asked to contact the Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

McClatchy News reached out to the Chesterfield County police on Sept. 30 for comment and was awaiting a response.

Chesterfield County is just southwest of Richmond.

