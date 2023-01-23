Man vanished in 2020. His remains were just found in warehouse, Missouri sheriff says

The last time Butch Wayne Swofford was seen, authorities said he was walking near a Missouri fire department.

Swofford vanished on Nov. 25, 2020, according to the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department.

Now more than two years later after the 33-year-old man was reported missing, his remains have been found, according to a Jan. 23 news release.

The Portageville Police Department notified the sheriff’s investigators of the remains on Jan. 22, authorities said. His remains were discovered “in an unused portion of the warehouse” in Portageville, the same town where Swofford was last seen.

Authorities have not said what led the police department to search the warehouse.

A cause of death has not been released. An autopsy is scheduled for Jan. 24, officials said.

Several loved ones have posted on social media, mourning the death of Swofford.

“i don’t even know what to say except i will always love and miss you, you was the best friend a girl could ask for,” Brittany Hill said. “rest in peace Butch Wayne Swofford you had such a wonderful soul!”

“I’m so grateful I got that chance to have you in my life for the time that I did,” Sadida Ryan wrote. “My heart goes out to your family and anyone who knew you and got the chance to be close to you because you were such an amazing person.”

Portageville is in the southeast corner of Missouri.

