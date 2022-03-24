Man vanished 7 years ago in Massachusetts. Dog walker recently found remains, cops say

A missing man’s remains have been identified one month after a dog walker came across human bones in the woods, including a skull and jaw, according to authorities in Massachusetts.

The man was reported missing seven years ago, and his remains were discovered Feb. 21 in Andover, roughly 25 miles north of Boston, McClatchy News previously reported.

Lorne Casey, of Lawrence, was identified following an analysis of the bones found by the dog walker, the Office of the Chief Medical examiner confirmed, the Essex District Attorney’s Office said in a March 23 news release.

More human remains were found during an additional search within the same week as the discovery, but officials didn’t specify whether they belonged to Casey, according to the release.

Casey would have been 52 years old as of March 24.

“The matter remains under investigation,” the district attorney’s office said.

Lawrence, where Casey is from, is about 4 miles north of Andover, where his remains were found.

