Man vanished from bike ride months ago in Colorado. His remains were just identified

A Colorado man went on a bike ride over five months ago and never returned. His remains were recently found.

Human remains were found in Longmont, a town about 35 miles north of Denver, on Feb. 13, the Boulder County Coroner said. A man told police he found the body in a 313-acre park, Sandstone Ranch.

After 10 days, the remains were identified as Saza Lee, a 55-year-old from Colorado. A cause and manner of death haven’t been determined, the coroner said.

Lee had been missing since September after he vanished during a bike ride, the Longmont Times-Call reported.

He planned to ride his bike about 3 miles from his Longmont home at about 8 p.m. on Sept. 10, according to The Denver Channel. He told his wife he would be home between 10 and 10:30 p.m., but never returned.

His wife, Bobbie Lee, posted on Facebook Feb. 14 that her husband’s body was found.

“It was the most heartbreaking phone call I have ever had to take,” she said on Facebook. “Saza was and is the love of my life and I am a better version of me because of the love he had for me.”

