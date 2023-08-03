Man vanished after driving from Washington to California in 1987. Now remains identified

Remains found in a remote California desert in 1987 have been identified as a missing Washington man, according to a sheriff’s department.

After packing his things in September 1986, Dennis Earl Seger drove from Seattle to Los Angeles, according to the National Missing Person Directory.

Seger was last seen on Nov. 30, 1986, and his car was found a month later in Barstow, about 120 miles northeast of Los Angeles, the directory says.

Family reported him missing to the Los Angeles Police Department in 1986, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in an Aug. 2 news release.

On Nov. 23, 1987, off-road motorists found skeletal remains in a remote desert area in Newberry Springs, about 20 miles southeast of Barstow, according to deputies.

Without any identification on the body or any leads, “the case went cold,” deputies said.

The sheriff’s department said it sent a bone fragment to the California Department of Justice for DNA analysis, and the remains were positively identified as Seger in June, deputies said.

Seger’s family provided DNA to confirm the body as his, deputies said.

Deputies said Seger’s death does not appear suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact deputies at 909-890-4904.

Mom found dead at playground 32 years ago, CA cops say. Now DNA leads to suspect

DNA yields clues on body in box found near dead woman in 2014, California cops say

Skeletal remains found in Montana forest identified years later as Army vet, reports say