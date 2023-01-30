Man who vanished during night out with friends found dead in Lake Erie, Ohio cops say

A man who went missing during a night out with friends in Cleveland has been found dead, Ohio police told news outlets.

Abdulrahman Alanazi was visiting the United States from Saudi Arabia, the Cleveland Police Department said in a Friday, Jan. 27, news release.

Alanazi, who was in his early 30s, was last seen at about 2:30 a.m. in the downtown area, police said. He had been drinking and went with a group to a nearby pier to look out over the water.

But as his friends started to leave, Alanazi wandered off on his own, friends told police, adding that Alanazi did not know how to speak English.

It’s not clear why he walked away from the group.

Roughly three days later — at about midnight Jan. 30 — authorities pulled a body out from Lake Erie, WOIO reported. The county medical examiner identified the remains as Alanazi.

Alanazi’s body was found close to the East 9th Street Pier, the same pier where he had been the night he vanished, police told WJW.

Homicide detectives are investigating, police told the outlet.

